Primary teacher recruitment test in second phase on 2 February

The second phase written examination of the recruitment test of assistant teachers in government primary schools will be held on 2 February.

The examination of Khulna, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions will be held on that day. A total of 4 lakh 39 thousand 443 job aspirants will take part in it.

A decision was taken to this end today in a meeting with State Minister for Primary and Mass Education in the chair.

The meeting was moderated by Farid Ahmed, secretary to the ministry concerned.

The written examination will begin at 10:00am and continue until 11:00am in 603 centres of 22 district towns under three divisions. A total of 4 lakh 39 thousand 443 candidates will take part in the test

Mentionable, the recruitment circular of the second phase recruitment test was published on 20 March, 2023.

Earlier, the test was held in Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions on 8 December and the result of the written examination was announced on 20 December.