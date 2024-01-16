US envoy Peter Haas calls on Palak at secretariat office

United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak at his office at the secretariat in Dhaka.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on various issues related to bilateral interests, especially data security, artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoTs), robotics and how the two countries can work together to modernise the postal system, a press release said.

Highlighting the excellent relations between Bangladesh and the United States, especially in the development of the information and communication technology sector, Palak said that with the advice of architect of Digital Bangladesh Sajeeb Wazed Joy and the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Digital Bangladesh program has been implemented in the last 15 years.

Thus, Bangladesh has started a revolutionary change, he added.

They also talked about increasing cooperation between two countries in building Smart Bangladesh, boosting investment and creating employment, according to the release.