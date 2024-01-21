PM Sheikh Hasina opens month-long trade fair at Purbachal

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the month-long 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) 2024.

She opened the trade fair at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal New Town, on the outskirts of the capital on Sunday morning.

While opening the fair, the premier declared the handicrafts as the product of the year of 2024 as it will contribute a lot to women empowerment, employment and their self-reliance.

The fair is organised jointly by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, spoke at the function.

Vice Chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) AHM Ahsan gave the address of welcome.

A video documentary on the government measures taken in the last 15 years for development and expansion of the trade and business and attract local and foreign investment was screened at the function.

Local textiles, machinery, carpets, cosmetics, electrical and electronics, jute and jute products, household goods, leather goods including leather and shoes, sports goods, sanitary ware, toys, stationery, crockery, plastic, melamine polymer, herbal and toiletries, imitation jewellery, processed food, fast food, handicrafts, home decor, furniture and other products will be displayed and sold in the fair.

Companies from Turkey, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Iran are taking part in the fair this year.

There are 351 stalls, including 16-18 pavilions, of the foreign companies.

The entry fee for the fair has been fixed at Tk 50 for general visitors and Tk 25 for children below 12 years.

The fair will open at 10am and close at 9pm on weekdays. On weekends, the visitors can stay until 10pm.

Buses will be available from Farmgate to connect with Metrorail and Elevated Expressway to facilitate travel to the trade fair.