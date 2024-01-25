BPL’s Sylhet phase kicks off Friday

The Sylhet phase of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to kick off on Friday taking a two-day break after the first phase in Dhaka.

Sylhet International Stadium will host a total of 10 matches of the tournament until February 3, starting with the match between Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders.

The BPL action will return to Dhaka before heading to the port city of Chattogram following this, and the final stage of the tournament is scheduled to take place in Dhaka.

Currently, Khulna Tigers lead the points table with two wins in two matches, securing four points. Chattogram Challengers have also amassed four points with two wins in three matches.

Sylhet Strikers are the sole team yet to earn a point, having lost both matches played thus far.

Mushfiqur Rahim of Fortune Barishal leads the list of batters with the most runs in this year’s BPL, amassing 156 runs in three matches. Imrul Kayes and Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran closely follow with 118 and 117 runs, respectively.

Among the local pacers, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Khaled Ahmed share the top place of leading wicket-taker in the BPL so far, each having five wickets.