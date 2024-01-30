Bangladesh slips two notches in global corruption index

Bangladesh has slipped two notches in the list of the most corrupt countries of the world in the year 2023.

According to the Corruption Perception Index produced annually by the international secretariat of Transparency International (TI), the Berlin-based global coalition against corruption, Bangladesh has scored 24 out of 100, which is the 10th lowest score among 180 countries.

Bangladesh’s score was the 12th lowest in 2022. The 2023 score of Bangladesh is at the lowest point since 2012. This year’s score is also two points lower in terms of the trend for 2012-2013.

The index also shows that Bangladesh is among 122 countries that have scored below 50. These countries are considered as having a ‘serious corruption problem.’