People have dispelled all pre-election rumours: Salman F Rahman

With all the pre-election rumours “dispelled by the people”, the government’s main focus now is on taking the economy forward, says Salman F Rahman.

The rumours included uncertainty about the polls and the formation of the new government, the prime minister’s advisor on private industry and investment said while speaking to journalists after a reception in Sunamganj’s Dirai Upazila on Sunday.

“However, the people have disproved all such rumours. The government has been formed through a credible and smoothly held election,” he said.

“Bangladesh has been congratulated by all nations. Recently, foreign diplomats met the prime minister and congratulated her. ”

Salman continued, “Now the task of our government is to maintain the overall economic progress achieved under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership.”

He is confident that Bangladesh will be able to ride over any economic turbulence as long as Hasina is in charge.

He also said Bangladesh is unlikely to experience a rise in prices of daily necessities since India will supply lentils, cooking oil and onions.

The commerce ministers of both countries discussed the matter, according to him.