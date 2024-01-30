Rangpur to bat against Cumilla

Rangpur Riders have won the toss and opted to bat first against Cumilla Victorians in the 15th match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Cumilla made three changes and Rangpur opted for two changes in the playing XI.

Both teams are locked on four points, but the Victorians have played one less game. They’d be very confident of their prospects after defending a paltry target of 131 in their previous game against the Sylhet Strikers.

The Rangpur Riders picked up a dominant win in their previous game against Durdanto Dhaka, and would be looking to get on a roll with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam joining their roster.

Playing XI’s:

Cumilla Victorians: Litton Das(w/c), Mohammad Rizwan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Tanvir Islam, Raymon Reifer, Aamer Jamal, Aliss Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mustafizur Rahman

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Babar Azam, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazle Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad