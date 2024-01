Twenty dengue patients were hospitalized in the country in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of the new patients, nine admitted to the hospitals in Dhaka, and 11 were outside it.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) the death toll stands at 14 as zero death was reported during the period.

It said currently, 113 patients are hospitalised with dengue.

Of them, 42 are in Dhaka and 71 are outside the capital.

A total of 1,705 dengue patients died in 2023.