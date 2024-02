Association of Television Channel Owners’ (ATCO) have congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister (PM) of Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive time through the 12th National Parliament election.

The premier was felicitated at Ganobhaban by ATCO members led by the association’s President Anjan Chowdhury on Wednesday (February 7).

Later, the prime minister interacted with the ATCO members.