Ensure power is not abused: President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday asked all judges to strictly monitor that power is not misused.

“Power and responsibility are related to one another. Power must be exercised to perform duties. Again, responsibility should be shown in the exercise of power,” he said.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on South Asian Constitutional Courts in the Twenty- First Century: Lessons from Bangladesh and India at the inner courtyard of Bangladesh Supreme Court in the capital, reports BSS.

President Shahabuddin told the judges that the rule of law and justice must be ensured, being responsible to the country, its people and the Constitution as well.

The people would get justice within a shortest possible time at a very low cost and the judges would ensure justice by applying their intellect and wisdom, he hoped.

Stating that the Judiciary must participate in the overall development and prosperity of the country, the President said the government is strongly committed to ensure the transparency, efficiency and accountability to the judiciary.

Since its inception on December 18 in 1972, Bangladesh Supreme Court has been working to protect basic human rights of people, establish rule of law and provide justice to litigants within shortest possible time, the President mentioned.

President Shahabuddin, a former Judge and eminent lawyer, said whenever necessary during the transitional time of the nation, the Supreme Court has established the basic human rights of the people and protected the constitution by fulfilling the duties assigned to it.

The SC, country’s apex court, is playing a dignified role as the guardian and protector of the Constitution in peace and crisis, he added.

Chief justice of India Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud spoke on the session as the guest of honour while Chief Justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hasan presided over the programme.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq, Attorney General Abu Mohammed Amin Uddin, President of Momtaj Uddin Fakir also spoke in the event.