Sher-e-Bangla Stadium observes one minute silence

The entire gallery of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur became silent for one minute expressing grief over the devastating fire incident in the city’s Baily Road.

Before the action of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final between Cumilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal, the players of both teams observed the silence staying in a row along with the spectators in the galleries.

At the same time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed sorrow over the incident and deaths.

A massive fire raged through Khachchi Bhai Restaurant in the Baily Road area of the capital around 9:50 pm on Thursday, leaving at least 46 people so far.