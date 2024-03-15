‘Taste of Arabian Ramadan’ at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

Embark on a gastronomic journey through the flavors of Arabia at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden! Our expert chefs have meticulously crafted a menu that celebrates the richness and diversity of Arabian cuisine, featuring an array of authentic dishes that are sure to tantalize taste buds and satisfy cravings.

The delightful Ramadan Iftar buffet dinner at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden will feature a selection of mouth-watering main dishes such as Arabic Mutton or Chicken kabsa, Moroccan chicken tagine Arabic, Arabic Seafood skewer (prawn & fish) Pasta Arabiata, Arabic Lamb Shank with garlic sauce etc.

Savor the sweetness of dates and baklava, Kunafa, Basbousa, Balasham with other traditional classic sweets! Live cooking stations will serve a variety of sumptuous items such as Falafel with Condiments, Whole Lamb Ouzi along with various refreshing drinks such as orange drink, lemonade and lassi etc.