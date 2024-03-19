Sakib AL’s member, don’t want to know what happened earlier: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader had no idea about the party’s MP cricketer Sakib Al Hasan to the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), also known as ‘kings party’ before the last January 7 election.

“I saw the matter on media. I had no idea about it,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Tuesday (March 19).

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said: “Now, Sakib has contested the election in Magura on Awami League ticket and also win it. He got the primary membership of the party before receiving the nomination. Before it, Sakib was none of our party. A candidate needs to get primary membership of the party before receiving nomination. I don’t want to know what happened earlier.”

Obaidul Quader said BNP leaders have become tired and exhausted, while workers become frustrated. “In such a situation, they have nothing to do except hurling abusive language to others. Now, the party is criticising the government blindly at the iftar parties.”

The AL general secretary alleged that BNP holds iftar parties. “Whether we call it iftar party or blaming parties. Iftar parties are organised to abuse Awami League. Instead of praising the government, BNP has indulged in wholesale criticism of the government in the name iftar party.”