Salam Murshedy asked to vacate Gulshan house in three months

The High Court has directed ruling Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy to vacate his luxurious Gulshan residence within the next three months as it is an abandoned property of the government.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadat Hossain, delivered its judgement on a writ petition on Tuesday (March 19).

The final hearing of the rule on a writ petition filed over former footballer Salam Murshedy’s Gulshan house concluded on March 3 last and the verdict was delivered on Tuesday (March 19).

On behalf of Salam Murshedy, senior advocate Mohammad Sayeed Ahmed appeared at the HC bench, while the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was represented by the ACC’s senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan and the state was represented by deputy attorney general Saifuddin Khaled. Barrister Anik R. Huque appeared for writ petitioner.

Following the pronouncement of judgement, writ petitioner’s counsel Barrister Anik R Huque said Salam Murshedy’s Gulshan house is in fact is an abandoned property. After a lengthy hearing over the matter, the HC bench delivered judgement on Tuesday. The bench in its observation said: “It is an abandoned property which is on the list of the government. So, its handover (to Salam Murshedy) is completely illegal.”

Besides, Abdus Salam Murshedy was asked to handover the house to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works within three months of receiving the copy of the judgement.

On the other hand, Secretary to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works asked to submit a report to the Registrar of the High Court Division within 15 days after receiving the handover of the house.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sayedul Huq Sumon filed the writ petition on October 30, 2022.

It was mentioned in the writ that the house number 29 of CEN (D)-27 on Road No. 104 of Gulshan-2 in the capital was listed as an abandoned property under the list of ‘Kha’ in an additional gazette in 1986. But, Abdus Salam Murshedy had been living in that house occupying it.

The High Court on January 17 last directed the ACC to submit an inquiry report on that house by February 8. Prior to it, the ACC formed a two-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the allegation over the house possessed by Salam Murshedy.