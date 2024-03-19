Sreemangal Reporters Club gets new president, secy

Ismail Mahmud, District Correspondent of Pratidiner Bangladesh, have been made president and Sreemangal-Komalganj representative SK Das Sumon made General Secretary of Sreemangal Reporters Club on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rupom Acharjee, representative of The Daily Observer, have been elected as the treasurer of the club.

They have been elected by a voice vote, held at Greenlip Guest House in upazila’s college road area around 9.30pm on Monday (March 18).

The other elected members of the committee are – Ataur Rahman Kajal, representative of Bangladesh Bulletin, as Senior Vice President; Bikash Das Bappan of Nagardola, as Vice President; Hriday Das Shubo of Khoborer Kagaj, as Co-General Secretary; Rupak Datta Chowdhury of Tritiya Matra, as Organizing Secretary; Sheikh Omar Farooq Noman of Voice of Habiganj as Office Secretary; Rajesh Bhowmik of Morning Time as Publicity and Publication Secretary; Tushar Deb of Bhorer Bangladesh as Literary and Cultural Secretary; and Nazmul Hasan Nohel of Dainik Deshkal, Bikash Biswas of Bhorer Bangla News, KS M Ariful Islam of Dainik Gonokontho as the Executive members.

Meanwhile, Saju Marchiang represenative of Sylhet Today, photojournalist Kajal Hazra, Deepta Roy of BD Union News, Pritam Kurmi Sujeet of Alor Nishan, Parvez Mia of DPC Bangla News– are made as the members of the club.

This committee will conduct their activities for the next 1 year.