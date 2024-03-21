Wedding bells in Moulvibazar jail as accused marries plaintiff

On the direction of the High Court, the plaintiff got married to one of the defendants in the women’s torture case in Moulvibazar District Jail. Imprisoned groom, Ashish Bauri is the son of Sadananda Bauri of Indanagar tea garden in Moulvibazar Rajnagar upazila. The bride Kunja Mal is the daughter of Manish Mal of the same garden. In addition to the two family members, the executive magistrate of the district administration, and the jail superintendent were present at the wedding at the prison office premises last Wednesday afternoon.

Executive Magistrate Shaon Majumdar Sumon said Kunja’s love relationship with Ashish is long-standing. But as Ashish’s family did not accept them, they could not go ahead with the marriage. Meanwhile, Kunja became pregnant. When the matter comes to light, Ashish’s family pressures Kunja to get an abortion. At one point Ashish also refused to marry. In that situation, in August 2023, Kunja Mal filed a case under the Prevention of Torture against Women and Children Act. The court denied bail to Ashish Bauri and sent him to jail.

Kunja, the plaintiff in the case, said during the pendency of the case, her daughter was born three months ago. Meanwhile, Ashish went to the High Court for bail. When the two parties decided to compromise, the High Court legally completed the marriage and ordered Ashish to get bail by showing those documents.

Mojibur Rahman Majumdar, Moulvibazar District Jail Superintendent said Ashish and Kunja got married according to the traditional religion in the presence of two families in the district jail premises according to the court order. After the marriage, the son’s parents went home with their daughter-in-law and granddaughter, but the accused Ashish Bauri had to stay in jail.