Commemorative CD Album “Chiro Bhaskar Mujib” to celebrate Bangabandhu

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

London/Dhaka, March 24, 2024 – Prottaya Cultural Organisation Bangladesh has released a unique audio music CD album titled “Chiro Bhaskar Mujib” to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh.

The Album was launched to celebrate Bangabandhu’s Birth Centenary and Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh at a programme held on 3 July 2023 at Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium of the Indian YMCA in central London. The Chief Guest was Saida Muna Tasneem, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland. Guest of Honour was Vikram K Doraiswami, the High Commissioner of India to the UK. A special guest was Sultan Mahmud Shariff, the president of Bangladesh Awami League, United Kingdom. At the launch event, renowned artists from the UK and Europe, Himangshu Goswami, Gouri Chowdhury, Dr Shyamal Chowdhury and Mostafa Kamal Milan, performed songs on Bangabandhu.

The double album features 12 songs composed and written by the renowned Dr. Shyamal Chowdhury, celebrating Bangabandhu’s life, ideology and lasting legacy. The songs are performed by a lineup of renowned artists from Bangladesh, India and the UK, including Md Rafiqul Alam, Fahmida Nabi, Pradip Sarkar, Sajed Akbar, Tapan Chowdhury, from India legendary singer of Indian sub-continent Haimanti Shukla, renowned artists Lopamudra Sarkar and Rupankar Bagchi and singers from the UK were Lucy Rahman, Gouri Chowdhury and Mostafa Kamal Milon.

Highlights include inspiring songs about the emergence of digital Bangladesh, Bangabandhu’s vision for the nation, and tributes to Bangladesh’s celebrated development feats like the Padma Bridge and metro rail. The melodious tracks are backed by accomplished musicians like Gazi Abdul Hakim on flute, Firoz Khan on sitar, Biswajit Sarkar on tabla, Md Doulatur Rahman on the keyboard, and Dr Shyamal Chowdhury himself on Mandira.

“This album is our humble tribute to the immortal Bangabandhu whose struggles gave birth to our beloved Bangladesh,” said Dr. Shyamal Chowdhury, composer and music director. “Through music, we aim to cherish his memory and reignite his zeal for a truly ‘Sonar Bangla’ among the youth.”

The album comes packaged with a commemorative booklet containing complete lyrics, a biographical sketch of Bangabandhu’s life and movement, as well as rare photographs of the iconic leader with global personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, British PM Edward Heath, US Senator Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth, Indira Gandhi, singer Lata Mangeshkar, Hemanta Kumar, filmmaker Satyajit Ray, and our national poet Nazrul Islam, amongst others. It also includes an exceptional discography outlining Dr Chowdhury’s illustrious body of musical work.

“Chiro Bhaskar Mujib” has been dedicated to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana. Prottaya Creative Cultural Organisation partnered with Udichi Shilpi Goshthi (UK), Tabla and Dhol Academy (London), Chirantan Bangla (UK) and Universal Music (Bangladesh) to produce this exceptional offering for Bangabandhu enthusiasts and music lovers alike.