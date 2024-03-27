Akke Rahman Takes on A New Humanitarian Mission to Scale World’s 14 Highest Peaks 

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Renowned mountaineer and Everest conqueror Akke Rahman has set his sights on a daring new expedition to scale 14 of the world’s highest peaks, aiming to raise £1.5 million for humanitarian causes, including aiding the distressed in Palestine’s Gaza. Spearheaded by the UK-based international humanitarian organisation, the UK Islamic Mission (UKIM), Akke’s ambitious campaign seeks to alleviate the plight of the vulnerable across various nations.

Scheduled to commence on April 15, Akke’s mountainous odyssey is slated to culminate in October 2025, marking a monumental journey making him the 52nd mountaineer to touch the summits of the world’s 14 highest peaks. Notably, Rahman, the first Bangladeshi-British Muslim- Everest conqueror in 2022, is no stranger to such audacious feats. His previous exploits, including fasting during Ramadan and summiting Everest in just 21 days, garnered widespread acclaim and raised £250,000 for Channel S’s RFC mission called ‘Peak Humanity’. His campaign was widely discussed in the British mainstream.

Set to kick-off on April 15, Akke’s mountain challenge comprises four phases, with the first leg featuring Kangchenjunga, Mount Everest, Lhotse, and Makalu. From April to June this year, Rahman will ascend these formidable peaks, followed by Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, Broad Peak, and K2 from June to August in the second phase in Pakistan. In the third phase, scheduled from April to June next year, he plans to conquer Annapurna, Cho Oyu, Shishapangma, culminating in September-October with Manaslu and Dhaulagiri.

UKIM and Akke Rahman share extensive experience of fundraising for humanitarian causes by participating or taking up strenuous physical challenges. All proceeds from the 14 Peaks challenge will be dedicated to UKIM Palestine Appeal, UKIM Community Wellbeing, Children and Orphans projects, and UKIM causes and projects in Africa, Syria, Morocco, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. These funds will be raised through mosque collections, online fundraisers, marketing, and creating awareness through social media & influencers, press conferences, TV and cable networks, fundraising dinners, and partnerships/collaborations with charities.

At just one-and-a-half years old, Akke, accompanied by his family, arrived in England, setting the stage for an extraordinary adventure that would unfold in the years to come. Little did anyone knew, this humble beginning would lead to a series of remarkable achievements in the world of mountaineering. From the quaint town of Oldham, Akke’s path diverged from that of his five siblings as he discovered a passion for conquering the world’s tallest peaks.

Fuelled by the steadfast support of his wife, Henna Rahman, and their extended family, Akke Rahman has charted an extraordinary path of conquest, setting his sights on the towering summits of Everest and beyond. Prior to his recent feats in the Himalayas, Rahman’s ascent to fame began in July 2020 when he triumphantly scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa at an impressive elevation of 5,895 meters. This initial success marked only the beginning of his unparalleled achievements.

Continuing his foray into extreme mountaineering, Rahman’s indomitable spirit led him to conquer Mont Blanc, the highest peak in the French Alps, standing tall at 4,810 meters, in the same year. Displaying unparalleled determination, he then undertook a relentless pursuit of glory, tackling Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe, within the challenge’s tight timeframe of 24 hours, ascending its towering heights of 5,642 meters with astonishing speed and skill.

Undeterred by the challenges of altitude and adversity in extreme weather conditions, Akke Rahman’s relentless quest for greatness continued unabated. In 2021, he added yet another remarkable achievement to his illustrious resume by triumphing over the formidable Himalayan giant, AmaDablam, standing at an awe-inspiring height of 6,856 meters, situated in the heart of Nepal.

With each ascent, Akke’s passion for mountaineering burns brighter, serving as an inspiration for aspiring adventurers worldwide. As he stands atop these majestic peaks, his firm determination and resolute resolve continue to propel him towards new heights of greatness, solidifying his status as one of the world’s most daring and accomplished climbers. The saga of Akke Rahman’s conquests serves as a testament to the power of human ambition and the boundless potential of the human spirit in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Akke’s journey is not merely a physical conquest but a testament to the transformative power of perseverance and compassion. His previous fundraising endeavours, including the construction of vital water wells in Bangladesh, serve as poignant reminders of the tangible impact achievable through altruistic pursuits.

As Akke takes on this monumental challenge, he carries with him the hopes and aspirations of countless individuals, inspired by his staunch commitment to making a difference. His dedication to fasting during Ramadan while ascending Everest exemplifies his profound faith and resilience in the face of adversity.

With each triumph, Akke’s resolve to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate only intensifies. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from his community and sponsors, Akke emphasised that his ultimate joy lies in contributing to humanitarian causes through his extraordinary endeavours. Akke Rahman requested everyone’s cooperation and prayers for his mountain climbing expedition this year. He said, he is happy only if the welfare of humanity is achieved through his work.

The management at UK Islamic Mission, expressed hopes for the Bangladeshi community’s support in realising Akke’s noble initiative, underscoring the collective effort required to make a meaningful impact.