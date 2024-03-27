Redbridge Community Trust UK has supported the newly formed Dakshina Surma Samaj Kalyan Samiti UK.

An Iftar Party was organized by Dakshin Surma Samaj Kalyan Samity UK on Monday evening, 25th March 2024, at Sheery’s Restaurant, Redbridge. It was held under the chairmanship of Convenor Mr. Akikur Rahman Akik and the entire program was conducted by Member Secretary Parvez Ahmed. In the beginning, the members of the organization recited the Quran. Mohammad Ahid Uddin (President of Redbridge Community Trust UK), Shaheen Shah Alam Chowdhury (General Secretary of Redbridge Community Trust UK), Faizur Rahman, Councilor of Redbridge Council were special guests in the meeting. The guests first congratulated Aqikur Rahman Akik and his team for forming the organization Dakshin Surma Samaj Kalyan Samiti to work in the interests of the people and wished them all the best in achieving their goals. Also, they expressed their sincere support to the organization. Other speakers took part in the discussion and called for unity to strengthen the organization and increase the membership. They are Shamser Mia, Mujibur Rahman, Ferdous Sherdil, Emran Ahmed, Akhter Hossain, Shazan, Shahan Chowdhury, Mohi Uddin, Jimmon Ahmed and others.

Before the meeting ended, Convener Mr. Akik thanked all the guests and members for attending the Iftar Mahfil and for their contribution, prayers. He also expressed that in this kind of event we have an opportunity to meet and greet each other. He further proudly paid tribute to Shamser Miah for the venue and his all-out help and support to enjoy Iftar for all and requested everyone to be sincere for the welfare and benefit of the community of Dakshina Surma Samaj Kalyan Samity UK.