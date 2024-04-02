Two killed, 10 injured in Sunamganj clash

Two people were killed and 10 others injured in a clash between two groups over a trifling matter at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Nur Mohammad, 22, son of late Rahim Uddin and Abdul Awal, 55, son of late Naimullah, both hailing from Thalerbanda village under Shimulbak union of the upazila.

Locals said that supporters of one Ashique Ali kept a horse in front of the house of their rival Sher Ali without permission on Monday afternoon.

In the evening, the horse kicked Ashique’s son Farid, leading to an altercation over the matter. As sequel to it, supporters of the both groups equipped with locally-made sharp weapons locked into a clash around 12 am, leaving at least 12 people injured, they said.

Of the injured, Ashique’s supporter Nur Mohammad was first taken to Sunamganj Sadar hospital and later shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 2 am.

Besides, Sher Ali’s supporter Awal breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Sunamganj Sadar hospital on Tuesday morning.

A tense situation has been prevailing in the area over the matter.

Shantiganj police station’s Officer-in-Charge Moktadir Hossain confirmed the matted and said additional police were deployed in the area to ward off further trouble.

Six supporters from the both groups were arrested in this connection and drives were on to arrest others, he added.