Chargesheet submitted against Mufti Amir Hamza, 4 others

Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have submitted chargesheet of a case filed against controversial Islamic speaker Mufti Amir Hamza and four others.

Police’s Crime, Information and Prosecution Department Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Anisur Rahman confirmed this on Wednesday morning.

During quizzing, Amir Hamza confessed that ‘he was giving provocaticative speeches at a waz mahfil’, according to the chargesheet.

The four other accused are Mehedi Hasan, Oliun Nabi Sabuj, Md Quader Kibria Sagar and M Jubayer Ahmed.

On May 24, 2021, a team of CTTC arrested Mufti Amir from his village home in Sadar upazila of Kushtia district on charge of spreading extremism.

He was, later, shown arrested in two case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and Darus Salam Police Stations.

Amir Hamza released from Kashimpur jail on December 7, 2023, in two cases.