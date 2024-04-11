Five Eid jamaats held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque

A total of five congregations (jamaat) were held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday.

The first Eid jamaat was held at 7:00 am while the next four jamaats were held at 8:00 am, 9:00 am, 10:00 am and 10:45 am in phases.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s senior Pesh Imam Hafeez Mufti Md Mizanur Rahman conducted the first Eid jamaat while the mosque’s Khadem Muazzin Md Ishaq was the muqabbir.

Devotees from different parts of the capital took part in the Eid congregations at the National Mosque, reports BSS.

Additional police were deployed around the mosque to ensure security.

Police personnel were present in the area and at every gate since morning. They searched many people who brought bags. Everyone was also allowed to enter through the archway gate.

People of different classes and professions offered prayers in the congregation.

In the munajat, the devotees prayed for the welfare of the country and the nation. At the end of the congregation, the worshipers exchanged Eid greetings by hugging one another.

On the other hand, Hafez Mufti Muhiuddin Kashem was the imam of second Eid jamaat and Hafez Md Ataur Rahman was the mukabbir.

Azimpur Graveyard Mayor Hanif Jam-e-Mosque’s Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Imran Bin Nuruddin was the imam of third Eid jamaat and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s Khadem Muhammad Abdul Hadi was the mukabbir.

Islamic Foundation Mufasasir Dr Md Abu Saleh Patwari was the imam of fourth Eid jamaat and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s Khadem Muhammad Jasim Uddin was the mukabbir.

Mirpur Jameya Arabia Ashrafia and Atimkhana Muhatamim Syed Wahiduzzaman was the imam of fifth Eid jamaat and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s Khadem Mohammad Ruhul Amin was the mukabbir.