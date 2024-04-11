Sada Kalo used ‘Ajrakh print’ on Eid clothing

An Eid collection black color linen single kameez would be a fashionable and elegant choice for women in Bangladesh during the Eid festival.

Linen is a popular choice for summer clothing in Bangladesh due to its lightweight and breathable properties, and black is a classic and versatile color that can be paired with a variety of accessories.

Every year Sadakalo, renowned local fashion house, brings new works based on different themes for its customers in any festival.

This year on the occasion of Eid Sadakalo has worked with Ajrakh Print, a symbol of Sindhi culture and tradition.

This print is usually a mesh or web-like design.

This time Sadakalo has created Sarees, Selwar Kameez, Punjabi, Fatwa, Shirts, Girls tops, Kurtis and childrens wear by using various mediums including screen, block, embroidery to add a different dimension to this black and white print.