BNP standing committee member Barrister Rafiqul Islam Miah was admitted to Ibn Sina Hospital in the capital on Monday afternoon as his health condition deteriorated.

BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter to the media.

The BNP leader was admitted to the hospital at 2pm, he said.

Rafiqul Islam Miah has been suffering from various health complications since 2018.