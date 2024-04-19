Two killed as bus hits pickup van in Habiganj

Two people were killed after a bus hit a pickup van on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Sadiq Mia, 35, son of late Warish Mia, was driver of the pickup van, Hasan Mia, 23, son of Kana Mia, was its helper. Both were residents of the upazila.

Nabiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Masuk Ali said a Sylhet-bound bus of Al Mubaraka Transport hit a pickup van in Model Bazar area at around 9:00 pm, leaving pickup driver Warish dead on the spot and helper Hasan injured.

Later, the injured was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.