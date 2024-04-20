Heatwave: Daily assemblies at primary schools will remain suspended

All educational institutions across the country reopen on Sunday (April 21) amid the ongoing heatwave after Ramadan and Eid vacation.

Considering the situation, the government has directed to suspend daily assemblies at all government primary schools until further notice.

The Directorate of Primary and Mass Education circulated the information in a notification on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued a 72-hour nationwide heat alert starting from Friday.