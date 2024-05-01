Historic May Day today

The historic May Day is being observed on Wednesday in Bangladesh along with the countries across the world in a befitting manner.

The day is being observed across the globe since 1889 commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the workers at Haymarket, Chicago, in the USA for eight-hour working day and upholding the rights of the working people.

To press home their demands, working people had to sacrifice their valuable lives in tragic bomb attacks and police atrocities on May 1, 1886 and the following days.

This year’s theme of the day is ‘Sramik-Malik Gorbo Desh, Smart Hobey Bangladesh’.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday issued separate messages on the eve of the historic May Day.

They extended their greetings to all working people of the world, including Bangladesh, wishing success of all programmes on the occasion.

Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been enacted by updating and modernizing the Bangladesh Labor Act to ensure safe working environment, social security and workers’ welfare by maintaining goodwill and good relations between employers and workers, the premier added.

Both the president and the premier wished all programmes undertaken on the occasion of the ‘Great May Day-2024′ a success.

On the occasion of the Great May Day, various organizations including the ruling party Awami League (AL) have taken elaborate programmes today.

The programmes include holding workers’ rallies, processions, discussions, seminars and cultural functions.

National newspapers published special supplements marking the day.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels are broadcasting special programmes and talk shows.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has organized a discussion meeting at Bangabandhu International Conference Center here at 11 am today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the event as the chief guest.

State Minister of Labour and Employment Nazrul Islam Chowdhury will preside over it.

Jatiya Sramik League will organize a workers’ rally in front of the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue here at 3 pm today.

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will attend it as the chief guest.