Ingredients:

v (4 pieces) 400 gm Fresh Tilapia/Rohu Fish Fillet

v 3 – 4 tbsps Mustard Oil

v 11/2 4 tbsps Garlic Paste

v 1 4 tbsp Ginger Paste

v 125 gm Chopped Onion

v Salt (As needed)

v ½ tsp Chili Flakes

v 1 tsp Turmeric Powder

v 1 tsp Red Chili Powder

v 1 tsp Roasted Cumin & Coriander Powder

v 2 Green Chilies

v ½ tsp Lime Juice

v ½ Medium Size Tomato (deseeded)

v Green Peas (boiled) (optional)

v Chopped Coriander leaves

v 1 tsp Chaat Masala

Method:

1. At first clean the fish; now rub the fish with ½ tsp turmeric powder and salt, keep the aside.

2. Heat a skillet, add 4 – 5 tbsps of Mustard Oil and shallow fry the fish fillet until both sides are cooked.

3. Take out the fish from pan and keep it in pepper towel. Now mash the fish and take keep in a plate.

4. In the same pan add additional 2 tbsps of mustard oil.

5. When the oil is hot enough add chili flakes, chopped garlic sauté for 30 second.

6. Add chopped onion and cook for sometime until the onion has become translucent and becomes soft.

7. Put 1 tbsp of garlic paste and cook for few second until the raw flavored has gone.

8. Now its time for add all the dry spices – turmeric powder, red chili powder, roasted cumin and coriander powder, salt. Then cook for 1-2 minutes.

9. Add chopped deseeded tomato and sauté them until the tomato become soft. Don add too much of tomato its very tangy.

10. Now add the mashed fish and mix them well.

11. Add few drops of lime juice and chat masala.

12. Garish your Fish Bhorta or Macher Bhorta with green chilies, green peas and chopped coriander leave.