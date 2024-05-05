Gold price rises again by Tk 735 per bhori

Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (BAJUS) has announced to increase the price of gold by Tk 735 to Tk 1,10,948 each bhori (11.664 gm) for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

The new price will come into effect from Monday.

The BAJUS standing committee on pricing and price monitoring following a meeting on Sunday decided to hike the price of precious metal.

The price of 22-carat gold is now Tk 9,512 per gram while it is Tk 9,079 for 21-carat, said a press release signed by pricing committee Chairman Masudur Rahman.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 7,782 a gram while that of traditional gold at Tk 6,472 a gram.

Earlier, on Saturday, BAJUS had raised the price of top quality or 22-carat gold by Tk 1,050 per bhori after eight incidents of price falls