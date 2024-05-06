Indian foreign secretary due Wednesday

The Indian External Affairs secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra will arrive Dhaka on Wednesday (May 8) on a two-day official visit to finalise the schedule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New Delhi.

“He will hand over the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis invitation letter to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to New Delhi, however, he will also discuss various issues with the Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh,” a senior official of the Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

Earlier, it was said that Bangladesh Prime Minister would visit India in the latter half of June, however, India wants to reschedule the trip to July (after the election of India).

During the visit, different bilateral and regional issues with special focus on Teesta Water Sharing agreement are expected to dominate the meeting.

The Indian Foreign Secretary was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on April 20, later that was postponed due to unavoidable reasons.