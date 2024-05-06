US-Bangla to launch Dhaka-Jeddah-Dhaka flights from August

US-Bangla Airlines, country’s largest private carrier, is going to launch daily flights from Dhaka to Jeddah, one of the popular destinations in the Middle East region, from August 2024.

The airline has decided to operate flights to Saudi Arabia’s second largest city, Jeddah, in view of the demand of expatriate Bangladeshis.

This destination is also the gateway for pilgrimages to the Islamic holy cities – Mecca and Medina.

The carrier is planning to operate Dhaka-Jeddah flights with the wide-body jet Airbus A330-300 which has 436-passenger capacity, a press release said in Dhaka on Sunday (May 5).

Currently, the US-Bangla fleet has a total of 24 aircraft, including two Airbus A330-300.

US-Bangla currently operates flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Male, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Kolkata and Chennai.

Besides international routes, US-Bangla is operating domestic flights especially from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore and Rajshahi.