Amanullah Aman can go abroad for treatment: Appellate Division

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday gave permission to Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Amanullah Aman, who is now on bail in a case filed over amassing wealth illegally and concealing information, to go abroad for treatment.

The Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan passed the order after holding hearing on an application over the issue.

On March 20, Amanullah Aman secured bail in the case from the Appellate Division on the condition that he will have to take permission from the court if wants to go abroad.