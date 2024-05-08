BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon walks out of jail

BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon and also the president of Narsingdi District BNP, has been freed from jail on bail after more than six and a half months of his arrest.

Khokon walked out of Keraniganj Central Jail around 12pm on Wednesday.

BNP leaders and activists of the senior leader of the party, including Narsingdi district BNP convenor committee Member Secretary Monzur Elahi, received him at the jail gate.

Detective Branch of police arrested Khokon from his brother’s residence at Nabinbagh in Sipahibagh at around 2am on October 26.

On May 25, supporters of Khokon attacked a motorcycle procession of JCD leaders demanding cancellation of the newly formed partial committee of the district Chhatra Dal near the temporary office in Narsingdi town.

Former senior joint convener of District Chhatra Dal Sadekur Rahman Sadek and Chhatra Dal leader Ashraful Islam were injured in the firing.

Sadek died on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 7:30 pm and Ashraful Islam died the next morning while undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Later, elder brother of Sadekur filed a murder case with Narsingdi Model Police Station in this regard.