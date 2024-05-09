Bangladesh Competition Commission hands over annual report to President

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday received the annual report of the Bangladesh Competition Commission.

A delegation led by State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu handed over the ‘Bangladesh Competition Commission’s Annual Report 22-23’ to the President.

President’s Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin told BSS that the President was apprised by the delegation on the overall activities of the Competition Commission and various aspects of the report.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh and concerned officials including Chairperson of Competition Commission accompanied the delegation.

President Shahabuddin said the role of this commission is very important in ensuring transparency and accountability in development in the present world context.

The Head of State directed to ensure all stakeholders get equal opportunities in the process of development activities.

He urged the Competition Commission to create public awareness and culture of competition to create a business and consumer friendly environment.

The President urged the commission to increase strict vigilance to ensure that no unscrupulous businessmen can intensify the public sufferings by setting excessive prices of the essentials and other goods.

He also instructed to take necessary steps to make the activities of Competition Commission visible.

Secretaries to the President were present there.