President urges founders to upgrade private universities to int’l standard

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has urged the founders and entrepreneurs of private universities to take necessary steps to upgrade their institutions to the international standard.

The President, also the Chancellor of the universities, made the call when a delegation of the Private University Association, led by its chairman Sheikh Kabir, paid a courtesy call on him at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka, reports BSS.

“During the meeting, they highlighted various problems and possibilities of private universities in Bangladesh,” President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Association chairman Sheikh Kabir demanded ensuring the representation of private universities in related institutions, including University Grants Commission, to improve the quality of management and policy formulation in private universities.

Highly appreciating the role of private universities in promoting the higher education throughout the country, President Shahabuddin said the quality should be ensured in the higher education.

He said private universities are playing an important role in promoting the higher education and research programs as in different countries of the world.

The President asked the entrepreneurs, including the board of trustees, to take necessary steps so that the private universities of the country can reach the international standard.

President’s Office Secretary Md. Wahidul Islam Khan and Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam were present during the meeting.