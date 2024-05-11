Engineers are driving for building Smart Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday hailed the engineers as the driving force for transforming the country into a smart Bangladesh.

“For building smart Bangladesh the main driving force is the engineers of the country,” she said.

The prime minister was speaking at the 61st convention of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) at its premises in the city.

She referred to her government’s goal of building a smart Bangladesh by 2041. This will mean having smart population, smart government, smart economy and smart society.

“We will build Bangladesh this way. And for that I will ask the engineers to make plans using their merit and creativity,” she said.

She requested the engineers to find ways on how the country would be advanced and which sectors would be given priority for that purpose.

“I want your advice which will be beneficial for us. And I hope that you will give that,” she said.

Hasina also urged the engineers to discuss strategies by which the country would be developed quickly.

She put emphasis on the engineering sector in their universities and staff colleges.

She mentioned that the government is mechanising the agricultural sector to enhance production.

“If we want to increase our agricultural production three to four folds then we have to mechanise this sector,” she said.

She said that due to the industrialisation and increase of per capita income sometimes it becomes difficult to find agricultural workers.The cost of production has also increased.

“For that we are introducing mechanisation in the agricultural sector, and as a result the production has been increased,” she said.

The prime minister requested the engineers to get involved more in research works to utilise their talents for the purpose.

“I want that you would give special attention to this purpose,” she said.

The Prime Minister also handed over awards including gold medals and certificates to different levels of engineers, centre, sub-centre, engineering division and graduates of AMIE examination.

An audio-visual presentation on the contribution of the engineers to country’s development as well protecting its environment alongside the theme song marking the IEB’s 61st was played at the function.

Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) chairman of Dhaka Centre Engineer Mohammad Hossain delivered the welcome address.

IEB President Engineer Md Abdus Sabur and IEB General Secretary SM Monjurul Haque Monju also spoke.

IEB Dhaka Center General Secretary Engineer Nazrul Islam gave vote of thanks.