Summer snacks that are cooling, satisfying, and low-calorie

In the summer months, our cravings often lead us to those big tubs of ice cream that mothers attempt to conceal from us. Summer treats typically consist of high-calorie yet refreshing and chilled beverages and foods, but indulging in an explosion of flavor isn’t always the healthiest choice. The good news? You don’t have to forgo your favorite summer-friendly snacks for something refreshing and satisfying straight from your refrigerator. Interested in some summer-friendly and healthy snack ideas? Here are a few for you.

Frozen blueberries and grapes

Whether you’re watching a movie or simply lounging with a book, the temptation to reach for loaded chips, nachos, or flavored popcorn is strong. While these may appear to be light snacks, they’re often high in carbs and fat and lack significant nutritional value. Why not give frozen blueberries and grapes a try? They taste like bite-sized popsicles, so grab a bowl of blueberries and grapes, freeze them for a while, then enjoy them as a guilt-free snack.

Choco chip-strawberry yogurt bars

Combine sliced strawberries, chocolate chips, and yogurt in a bowl. Mix well, then pour the mixture onto a sheet pan, spreading it out evenly before freezing. Once frozen, slice into small bars and savor the slightly sweetened yogurt goodness with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips—it’s a cult favorite treat.

Cucumber sushi rolls

Craving something refreshing and satisfying? Give cucumber sushi rolls a try. This variation skips the rice; instead, use thin cucumber strips as the base, add sliced avocado, carrots, and a dab of cream cheese, then roll it up and secure with a toothpick. Serve fresh or chilled for a delightful snack.

Gazpacho

Looking for a summer soup option? Gazpacho has you covered—it’s cool, refreshing, and filling. This traditional Spanish soup combines ripe tomatoes, garlic, ginger, onions, cucumbers, and herbs. Simply blend everything together, refrigerate until chilled, and serve for a satisfying summer meal.

Homemade popsicles

Have you ever made homemade lemonade or fruit juice? Freeze it to make your own popsicles. While store-bought popsicles are convenient, making them at home allows you to control the amount of sugar you add. With just a few basic ingredients, you can whip up delicious popsicles perfect for cooling down on hot summer days.

In conclusion, these are just a few examples of light, healthy, and refreshing snacks that you can enjoy or serve to guests during scorching summer days.