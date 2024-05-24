Gas discovered in Kailashtila well no-8 in Sylhet

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex) has discovered new gas in well No-8 of Kailashtila Gas Field in Sylhet.

The officials of Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) revealed this on Friday after the excavation work.

With the discovery, gas has been found in four wells of Sylhet in the last seven months, SGFL Managing Director Mizanur Rahman confirmed.

He said since January last year, Bapex started the digging in well no-8 of Kailashtila Gas Field.

Mizanur said gas has been found at a depth of 3,440 feet to 3,455 feet and now 21 million cubic feet of gas is being extracted daily from the field on an experimental basis.

He hoped that they would be able to go to operation in full swing within the next three months.

When all the required works can be completed by 2025, the amount of gas extracted from the wells under SGFL will reach 250 million cubic feet, according to the gas field sources.

According to officials concerned, the SGFL authorities have been continuing the exploration and drilling of wells in Sylhet since last year. As a part of that, the excavation work in Kailashtila well no-8 started in early 2023 spending about Tk150 crore.

About 100 million cubic feet of gas is now being added to the national grid from the production wells of Sylhet Gasfield Limited.

Before this, on January 27, a new layer of gas was found in Well No 2 of Rashidpur under SGFL, the amount of which is about 157 billion cubic feet.