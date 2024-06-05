PM Sheikh Hasina opens national tree plantation campaign

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘National Tree Plantation Campaign and Tree Fair 2024’ and the ‘Environment Fair 2024’.

She opened the tree plantation campaign and the fairs at a function at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) this morning.

The Environment Fair, which is continuing at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar from June 5 to 11, while The National Tree Plantation Campaign and Tree Fair-2024, from 5 June to 13 July, are being held coinciding with the World Environment Day.

The fairs will remain open from 9 am to 8 pm every day.

The prime minister also conferred Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation 2023 and 2024, the National Environment Award-2023 and Prime Minister’s National Award for Plantation-2022 and 2023.

Cheques were distributed among the beneficiaries of social afforestation programme as well.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, President of the ministry’s Parliamentary Standing Committee Dipankar Talukder and Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, among others, spoke at the programme.

A video documentary on the overall activities of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry was screened on the occasion.

The World Environment Day is being observed in Dhaka as elsewhere in the country in a befitting manner.

All educational institutions at district and upazila levels across the country and 100 educational institutions in Dhaka city are observing the World Environment Day.

Painting competitions for children, debate, essay and slogan competitions are being organised at different institutions marking the day.

Tree fair is being arranged at national, divisional, zilla and upazila levels.

Saplings are also being distributed at different educational institutions.

Key points of Dhaka city were decorated with banners on the occasion.