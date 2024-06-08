Soumya Sarkar records with most ducks in T20Is

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar has registered an unwanted record in the T20 Internationals and become the batter to record most ducks in T20Is alongside with Ireland’s Paul Stirling.

Soumya made this record in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka on June 7 in Dallas. Chasing the target of 125 runs, Soumya got out in the first over of the innings with a soft dismissal.

The 31-year-old cricketer played 84 matches in T20Is till now.

Behind Soumya and Stirling, three players are in second position with 12 ducks- India’s Rohit Sharma, Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien and Rwanda’s Kevin Irakoze.

Most Ducks in T20Is:

13- Soumya Sarkar (Bangladesh)

13- Paul Stirling (Ireland)

12- Kevin Irakoze (Rwanda)

12- Kevin O’Brien (Ireland)

12- Rohit Sharma (India)