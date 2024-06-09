Elections in 19 postponed upazilas underway

The postponed elections in 19 cyclone Remal-hit upazilas across the country are underway on Sunday.

Voting began at 8am at 1,181 polling centres in these upazilas and will continue uninterrupted till 4pm.

Votes are being cast by EVM in Pirojpur’s Mathbaria, while the rest are using traditional ballot papers.

A total of 330 candidates are contesting the polls. Of them 119 are running for the post of chairman, 132 for the post of vice chairman and 79 for the post of woman vice-chairman. There are 3,046,088 voters in these constituencies.

These 19 upazilas were to go to the polls during the third phase of the upazila polls on May 29. But the election regulator postponed the polls due to cyclone Remal.