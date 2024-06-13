No ticket black markets after this year: RAB

There will be no tickets black markets after this year, said director of Rapid Action Battalion’s legal and media wing commander Arafat Islam on Thursday.

“RAB has been working against ticket black markets, muggers, molom party for some days. RAB’s surveillance is continuing to keep passengers safe during Eid time.”

If there is any complaint at the railway station during the Eid journey, he requested to inform RAB support center/observation post.

Commander Arafat came up with the assurance at a press briefing after visiting Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka on Thursday morning.

“RAB is working to make the Eid journey safe for the people, especially at the railway stations, bus terminals, and ferry terminals. Various initiatives have been taken in this regard.”

He said, “If we receive any complaint, we take immediate action. Hopefully, there will be no irregularity or suffering in the Eid journey this year. Different types of watch towers and support centers have been opened at the bus terminals as per the requirement.”