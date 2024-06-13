Sonamasjid land port to remain closed for 8 days

The import-export activities through Sonamasjid Land Port will remain closed for eight days on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

However, the immigration department will be normal and the travelers carrying passports will be able to travel as usual.

Sonamasjid Importer-Exporter Group President Kazi Md. Shahabuddin confirmed it. He said the import and export activities through the port will remain shut from June 15 to June 20 and resume on June 22.

Two Fridays – June 14 and June 21 will be included into the closure.