Eid holidaymakers become happy for comfortable train journey

The Eid holidaymakers have expressed satisfaction over their train journey because of this year’s arrangement of special train-service by Bangladesh Railway (BR) side by side regular ones.

Considering the Eid-ul-Azha which will be celebrated on Monday, Eid journey by train started from June 12. Besides, the ‘Eid Special’ trains are also operating in the country.

Today, on the fourth day of Eid train-journey, it was seen that the homebound people got relief as the schedule of various trains including Sonar Bangla, Dhumketu Express and Parabat Express was maintained properly in Kamlapur railway station in the city till morning to afternoon, BSS correspondent reported.

Expressing happiness over the Eid train-service, Mohsin Hossain, a passenger of Dhumketu Express, said that he was able to board on the train at the scheduled time.

“All trains departed as per the schedule from morning till afternoon. Not a single minute has been delayed for departing train,” Shah Alam Kiron Shishir, divisional commercial officer (Dhaka division) of BR told reporters.

He hoped that the passengers will be able to reach their destinations as per the schedule of the train on the 5th and last day tomorrow as trains will be operated on different parts of the country under special arrangement.

The BR personnel informed the media that RAB, Police and Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB) have already set up control rooms at the entrance to the platform areas to ease the suffering of train passengers during Eid journey.

Earlier, Bangladesh Railway (BR) decided to operate 10 pairs of Eid special trains to make the Eid-journey of holidaymakers smooth.

These Eid special trains started their journey on Wednesday last.

According to the plan of BR, “Chandpur Eid Special” will run on the Chattogram-Chandpur-Chattogram route for seven days from Wednesday.

At the same time, “Dewanganj Eid Special” on the Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka route, “Mymensingh Eid Special” on the Chattogram-Mymensingh-Chattogram route, “Cox’s Bazar Eid Special” on Chattogram -Cox’s Bazar- Chattogram route will play.

These trains will run from Wednesday (June 12) to five days before and seven days after Eid.

Besides, the “Parbatipur Eid Special” will run on the Joydevpur-Parbatipur-Joydevpur route on June 13-15 and after Eid on June 21-23.

“Sholakia Eid Special” on Bhairab Bazar-Kishorganj-Bhairab Bazar route, “Sholakia Eid Special” on Mymensingh-Kishorganj-Mymensingh route, “Gor-e-Shahid Eid Special” on Parbatipur-Dinajpur-Parbatipur route; “Gor-e-Shahid Eid Special” on Thakurgaon-Dinajpur-Thakurgaon route will run only on Eid days.