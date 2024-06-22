Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare Hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital early Saturday as she fell ill, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

She was taken to the hospital from her Gulshan residence by an ambulance around 3:30am.

“Madam was rushed to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital at night as per her physicians’ advise,” said the party media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

Khaleda Zia last went to the Evercare Hospital on May 1 for some health tests. During the visit, doctors treated her at the CCU for two days.

On October 26 last year, three US specialist doctors performed the hepatic procedure known as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to alleviate fluid accumulation in Khaleda Zia’s abdomen and chest, as well as to address bleeding in her liver.