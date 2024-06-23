Egypt keen to import rawhides from Bangladesh

Egypt has expressed its interest in importing rawhides from Bangladesh.

Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy expressed this keenness during the meeting with State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Besides, they want to work together using the past experience of Bangladesh’s jute industry to develop the jute industry in Egypt, reports UNB.

During the meeting, State Minister Titu said the ministry is working on commercial agreements with 26 countries worldwide. Once investment is done, the market advantage of Southeast Asia, ASEAN countries can be used from this country.

“Investment opportunities will increase if interested top business representatives of Egypt come to the country,” he stated.

Earlier, Titu spoke to the annual performance agreement (APA) signing ceremony of the departments under the Ministry of Commerce and said the ministry is working on LDC transition under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Digitization should be increased to facilitate services. Work should be done to facilitate the relationship between the departments.

Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Ahmed Munirus Salehin, Director General of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate AHM Shafiquzzaman, General Secretary Naveed Shafiullah, Joint Secretary Nahida Afroz, Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Board Major General Md. Ashraful Islam along with heads of departments under the ministry and senior officials of the ministry were present.