New rail-road bridge to connect Ctg Port with industrial zone

Upon completion, the rail-road bridge over the Karnaphuli River will serve as the sole dual-purpose bridge between Chattogram Port and industrial zone.

This is expected to significantly reduce logistics costs, revitalize trade, and consequently contribute substantially to Bangladesh’s economic growth, said the South Korean Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday, reports UNB.

With a total project cost of $1.24bn, the project will receive $0.43bn in funding from the Bangladeshi government, with the remaining $0.81bn provided by EDCF and EDPF of South Korea.

Notably, this project marks the largest-ever EDCF supported endeavor and the first instance of combined financing from EDCF and EDPF in Bangladesh.

KEXIM has recently signed a $0.81bn loan agreement for construction of rail-road bridge across the river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point, Chattogram.

The loan agreement features $0.72bn from Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and $0.09bn from Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF)

Chairman and CEO, the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) Hee-sung Yoon signed the loan agreement with the Secretary, Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky.

The signing ceremony took place on June 27 at the Economic Relations Division office. Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh Young-sik Park also attended the signing ceremony.

This loan agreement establishes a tailored Official Development Assistance (ODA) designed specifically to address Bangladesh’s extensive infrastructure development needs, in alignment with the Indo-Pacific Strategy, which is a principal component of the Korean Government’s foreign policy agenda, said the South Korean Embassy in Dhaka.

Chairman and CEO, KEXIM Hee-sung Yoon also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her parliament office after the loan agreement signing ceremony.

“The Korean government has expressed its strong admiration for Bangladesh’s impressive economic trajectory,” he said.

Recognizing the Bangladesh government’s commitment to fostering innovative industrial development policies, the South Korean government and the KEXIM have pledged to further strengthen their support for Bangladesh’s industrial development with EDCF and EDPF, he added.