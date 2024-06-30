Two children drown in Habiganj

Two children drowned in a pond at Ajmiriganj upazila in Habiganj district on Saturday.

The incident took place around 2pm on Saturday at Mahmudpur village under the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Praloy Das, 7, son of Gobind Das, and Surya Das, 6, son of Rubel Das, both were residents of the same village.

According to the police and local sources, Praloy Das and Surya Das along with other children went to take bathe in the pond adjacent to the field of Mahmudpur village after playing football this afternoon and drowned there.

Locals rescued them and immediately took them to Ajmiriganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ajmiriganj Police Station Md. Dalim Ahmed confirmed.