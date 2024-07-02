Govt officials must submit wealth statements, says HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to submit the wealth statements of government officials serving in civil capacity and to implement the Employee Code of Conduct.

It also ordered to submit the progress report within three months on which steps have been taken to implement the relevant rules.

An HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadat Hossain passed these order following a writ filed on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Adv Subir Nandi Das submitted a writ petition over the issue with the HC as a public interest litigation. He then said “I have submitted the writ petition seeking directives for submission of the list of the government servants’ properties to prevent accumulation of illegal wealth (movable or immovable).”

Subir Nandi Das himself moved the petition while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik and AKM Fazlul Hoque appeared for the state and the Anti-Corruption Commission respectively during hearing of the petition.