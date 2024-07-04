China-Bangladesh Steel Business Summit begins Friday

A two-day first-ever ‘China-Bangladesh Steel Business Summit-2024’ will begin in the capital on Friday with a view to attract more Chinese investments in the steel sector.

Bangladesh Iron and Steel Importers Association (BISIA) and China Alliance Exporters and Importers are jointly organising the summit at Radisson Blu Dhaka.

A number of local and foreign businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors, including over 50 Chinese businessmen, will attend the summit.

BISIA President Abujar Gefaree Jewel said that China Alliance Exporters and Importers President Gend Bo responded positively, and agreed to assist in organising the summit.

He hoped that the conference will encourage Chinese entrepreneurs to increase their investment in Bangladesh.

The conference, running from 10am to 6pm, will also include B2B meetings, he added.

According to organisers, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam are expected to participate in the closing day of the conference.